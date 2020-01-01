Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Grabs helper in win
Carpenter collected an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.
Carpenter centered Patrick Kane and Dylan Sikura in the contest -- it was on Kane's first goal of the game where Carpenter earned his helper. The 28-year-old forward has 11 points, 72 hits and 44 shots in 40 games this season.
