Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Heading to Windy City
Carpenter signed a three-year, $3 million contract with the Blackhawks on Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Carpenter appeared in 68 games with the Golden Knights in 2018-19, tallying five goals and 18 points over that span. The 28-year-old will likely center the Blackhawks' fourth line while also contributing as a penalty killer in 2019-20, but he won't produce enough offense to be worth consideration in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Collects apple•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Established career high•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Returns from injury quietly•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Ready to rock•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Designated for IR•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Out for next game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...