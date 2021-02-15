Carpenter (COVID-19 protocols) will travel with the team for its upcoming six-game road trip, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Carpenter will need to get back up to speed having missed the previous seven games after being placed on the COVID-19 protocol list. Still, the fact that the 30-year-old forward will be with the team bodes well for him getting back in action sooner rather than later. Once activated off non-roster injured reserve, Carpenter should be expected to retake a bottom-six role.