Carpenter has been removed from the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Carpenter has been away from the team for two weeks since being placed on the virus protocols list, and he'll need to participate in a number of practices before returning to the lineup. The 30-year-old forward will also need to be added to the Blackhawks' active roster before rejoining the lineup, so look for that announcement to precede his return to action.