Carpenter notched five hits and skated 14:55 in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Red Wings.

Carpenter missed eight games while he was in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. While he didn't contribute on the scoresheet Wednesday, he brought his usual physical style to the Blackhawks' lineup. The 30-year-old forward has one goal, 20 shots on net, 22 hits and six PIM through 10 appearances.