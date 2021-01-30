Carpenter was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Saturday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

At this point it isn't clear if Carpenter has tested positive for the virus or if he was simply a close contact, but he can be considered out indefinitely until the Blackhawks release another update on his status. The 30-year-old forward has only notched one goal in nine games this campaign, so his absence won't make waves in fantasy circles.