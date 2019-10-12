Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Quiet through first two games
Carpenter has gone scoreless while posting a minus-1 rating and two PIM through the first two games of the campaign.
The Blackhawks signed Carpenter to add a dependable veteran to their fourth line, so his lack of production shouldn't come as a surprise. The 28-year-old pivot will be lucky to crack the 20-point mark in 2019-20.
