Carpenter produced a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Carpenter set up Jonathan Toews for the tally at 14:19 of the first period. The assist is Carpenter's third shorthanded point and 14th overall in 55 games. The 29-year-old has added 96 hits, 63 shots and 24 PIM.

