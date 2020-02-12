Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Registers shorthanded helper
Carpenter produced a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.
Carpenter set up Jonathan Toews for the tally at 14:19 of the first period. The assist is Carpenter's third shorthanded point and 14th overall in 55 games. The 29-year-old has added 96 hits, 63 shots and 24 PIM.
