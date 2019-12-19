Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Scores lone goal in loss
Carpenter scored a goal on three shots and had three hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.
Carpenter got the Blackhawks on the board midway through the first period, Both of those goals have come during the month of December after he went his first 26 games without one. The first-year Blackhawk is a bottom-six forward who had five goals and a career-high 18 points last season for Vegas.
