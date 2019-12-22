Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Sends helper Saturday
Carpenter dished an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.
Carpenter had the secondary assist on Kirby Dach's third-period tally. Three of Carpenter's 10 points this season have come in four games against the Avalanche. The bottom-six winger will have to find a way to be more consistent against the rest of the league -- the two teams are done with their meetings for the season. The 28-year-old has added 66 hits and 35 shots on goal in 36 contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Scores lone goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Garners helper•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Back with team•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Won't suit up Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Quiet through first two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.