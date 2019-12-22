Carpenter dished an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Carpenter had the secondary assist on Kirby Dach's third-period tally. Three of Carpenter's 10 points this season have come in four games against the Avalanche. The bottom-six winger will have to find a way to be more consistent against the rest of the league -- the two teams are done with their meetings for the season. The 28-year-old has added 66 hits and 35 shots on goal in 36 contests.