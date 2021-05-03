Carpenter (concussion) isn't listed among the expected lineup changes for Monday's game against the Hurricanes, so he'll remain sidelined, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Carpenter's out indefinitely as he attempts to navigate the league's concussion protocol. He last suited up April 23.
