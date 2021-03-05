Carpenter tallied a short-handed goal on two shots and added three hits during Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Carpenter broke a scoreless deadlock 7:24 into the second period, going top shelf from the left circle with an absolute rocket of a wrister. It was the third goal in the last two games for the 30-year-old, who only scored three times all of last season.
