Carpenter won't play Sunday against the Maple Leafs as he tends to a death in the family, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

His absence allows Kirby Dach to re-enter the lineup. Carpenter has five assists through 16 games, and he's been reserved to the bottom six this year. It's unsettled if the 28-year-old pivot will join the team for its upcoming two-game road trip starting Wednesday in Vegas.