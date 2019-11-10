Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Won't suit up Sunday
Carpenter won't play Sunday against the Maple Leafs as he tends to a death in the family, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
His absence allows Kirby Dach to re-enter the lineup. Carpenter has five assists through 16 games, and he's been reserved to the bottom six this year. It's unsettled if the 28-year-old pivot will join the team for its upcoming two-game road trip starting Wednesday in Vegas.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Assists in consecutive outings•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Quiet through first two games•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Carpenter: Heading to Windy City•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Collects apple•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Established career high•
-
Golden Knights' Ryan Carpenter: Returns from injury quietly•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.