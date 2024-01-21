Donato (illness) was a full participant during practice Sunday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Donato appears as though he will be able to return to a middle-six role Monday versus Vancouver following a two-game absence. He has produced six goals, 14 points, 84 shots on net and 44 hits in 42 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Not expected to play Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Nets goal vs. Canadiens•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Two-point effort in win•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Ready to rock•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Not playing against Capitals•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Not playing Saturday•