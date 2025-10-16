Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Buries goal Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donato scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Blues.
Donato has found the scoresheet in consecutive games after going pointless in three contests to begin the season. The 29-year-old is in a third-line role, but he's already been shuffled all over the lineup through five games. He's added 12 shots on net, five hits and a plus-2 rating, but he'll need to be consistent on offense to elevate his play enough for fantasy managers.
