Donato scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Donato battled in front of the net to get position on the defender before lifting a rebound of a point shot over Dustin Wolf. It made the score 2-1 early in the second frame. Donato has four goals, three assists, 27 shots, 18 hits and nine blocked shots in 23 games this season, and now he's skating on the top line. Those are middling numbers, but opportunity is knocking. Remember -- Donato put up a 62-point season as recently as 2024-25.