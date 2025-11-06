Donato notched two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Donato ended a three-game point drought by helping out on goals by Ilya Mikheyev and Tyler Bertuzzi in the middle of the third period. The 29-year-old Donato has six goals, four helpers, 29 shots on net, 17 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating through 14 outings this season. He's been filling a versatile role all around the Blackhawks' lineup, so his offense could fluctuate depending on his linemates.