Donato logged an assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-5 loss to the Golden Knights.

Donato moved back up to the top line Thursday, but his helper was on defenseman Ethan Del Mastro's first career NHL goal. This was Donato's third straight game with an assist, and he racked up four goals and seven assists over eight outings in February. The 28-year-old forward is up to the 40-point mark for the first time in his career, adding 129 shots on net, 94 hits and a minus-11 rating through 57 appearances. The trade deadline is a week away, and Donato has emerged as a top target for contenders because of his $1 million cap hit, but it's unclear if the Blackhawks will choose to move him or extend him at this point.