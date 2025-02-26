Donato logged a power-play assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

While Donato was shuffled down to the third line at even strength, he remained on the top power-play unit. He has a helper in each of the last two games and five power-play points over seven contests in February, in which he has four goals and six assists in total. The 28-year-old forward is versatile and has also been productive with 39 points (10 on the power play), 127 shots on net, 93 hits and a minus-9 rating through 56 appearances this season.