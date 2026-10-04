Donato scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

He put the Hawks up 1-0 in the first period with a nice shot from the slot that beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Donato's ice time was limited to 9:25, and he had one shot and one hit. Two seasons ago, he delivered a whopping 62 points, including 31 goals, for Chicago, but that was lightning in a bottle. Donato can play up the lineup with the likes of Connor Bedard (shoulder), but he can't carry a line. Last season, he delivered 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) while averaging 14:44.