Donato scored twice in a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

Donato's first put the Hawks up 2-1 at the mid-point of the second with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy on the short side. He then stuffed a rebound into the open net with 54 seconds remaining to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. Donato is on a four-game, five-goal and five-game, seven-point streak. He has fired 13 shots.