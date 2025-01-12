Donato scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Donato has a tally in back-to-back contests. The 28-year-old continues to fill a versatile role, moving all around the lineup for the Blackhawks without suffering too much of a drop-off in any spot. He's up to 13 goals, 24 points, 101 shots on net, 74 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 41 appearances this season. Donato is on pace to easily surpass his career high of 31 points from the 2021-22 campaign.