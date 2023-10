Donato posted an assist in Wednesday's 3-1 road loss against the Bruins.

Donato picked up the secondary helper on rookie Connor Bedard's first NHL goal, and the veteran pivot added three shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit across 18:45 of TOI on 20 shifts. The only negative on the night was the fact Donato won just one time on six tries at the faceoff dot. He and his teammates will be back at it Saturday in Montreal.