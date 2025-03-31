Donato scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Utah.

Donato kept his impressive streak alive with another goal after notching a hat trick in the 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday. He's on a four-game point streak, tallying six goals and two assists over that span, and the 28-year-old remains one of the top contributors for a rebuilding Chicago team that's still a few years away from competing. Despite the team's woes, Donato has posted career-best numbers in 2024-25 with 59 points (29 goals, 30 assists) across 72 games.