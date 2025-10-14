Donato posted an assist in Monday's 3-1 win over the Mammoth.

The helper was Donato's first point in four games this season. So far, the regression red flags are waving strong -- Donato has mostly played on the third line in 2025-26, and he's been on the second power-play unit. He will struggle to match his 31-goal, 62-point effort from last year in those spots, though the Blackhawks' lines don't yet seem settled, which could open the door for him to get another top-six chance.