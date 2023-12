Donato scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to Montreal on Friday.

Donato provided his second tally and third point over his last two games, bringing him up to six goals and 13 points in 30 contests this year. His offensive pace is a little better than what it was in Seattle when he finished with 14 goals and 27 points in 2022-23, though that's not surprising given his increased role. Donato is averaging 14:11 of ice time this campaign, up from 11:15 last year.