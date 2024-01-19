Donato (illness) is not expected to suit up for Friday's game against the Islanders, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Donato will be missing his second straight game Friday. The 27-year-old has just one assist over his last 12 games. His next chance to play will be Monday in Vancouver.
