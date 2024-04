Donato recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Donato has picked up three helpers over six games in April. The 28-year-old continues to bounce around the lineup, though he rarely sees more than bottom-six minutes regardless of which line he's listed on. Donato is at 28 points, 146 shots on net, 101 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-15 rating through 76 appearances, surpassing his 27-point campaign last year with Seattle.