Watch Now:

Donato opened the scoring for the Blackhawks in their 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Friday.

Donato's stock is on the rise, as he's averaging 17:28 of ice time -- including 3:52 on the power play -- which are career-high marks for the seventh-year skater. It certainly doesn't hurt that his latest contribution led to a win over a Golden Knights team that still hasn't lost in regulation. The season is young, but Donato is chugging right along with four points through his first eight games with the Blackhawks.

More News