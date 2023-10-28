Donato opened the scoring for the Blackhawks in their 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights on Friday.

Donato's stock is on the rise, as he's averaging 17:28 of ice time -- including 3:52 on the power play -- which are career-high marks for the seventh-year skater. It certainly doesn't hurt that his latest contribution led to a win over a Golden Knights team that still hasn't lost in regulation. The season is young, but Donato is chugging right along with four points through his first eight games with the Blackhawks.