Donato scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Donato was instrumental in erasing a two-goal deficit -- his goal brought the Blackhawks within one, and he set up Alec Martinez on the equalizer. With five goals and five assists over his last 12 contests, Donato continues to chip in offense at a fairly steady rate, though he was also on the top line Wednesday. The 28-year-old forward has a career-high 32 points, and he's matched his personal best with 16 goals in just 51 appearances this season. He's added 114 shots on net, 87 hits and a minus-5 rating. His consistency has made a viable fantasy option, especially since he's remained on the first power-play unit even when he moves around the lineup at even strength.