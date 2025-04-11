Donato scored his 30th goal of the season in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

The 29-year-old broke open a 1-1 tie with a tally early in the third period, as Chicago scored three times in 93 seconds to put the game away. Donato had been held off the scoresheet in four straight games coming into Thursday as his breakout campaign finally runs out of steam, but through 77 appearances this season he's produced 60 points, shattering his previous career high of 31.