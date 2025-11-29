Donato scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.

Donato opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period. The 29-year-old snapped a four-game point drought with the tally, his longest slump of the campaign. He's now at eight goals, 13 points, 46 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating over 24 appearances. Donato's versatility has seen him play all over the lineup during his Blackhawks tenure, though he's mostly been in a middle-six role this season.