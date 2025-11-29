Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Puts away goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donato scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Predators.
Donato opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period. The 29-year-old snapped a four-game point drought with the tally, his longest slump of the campaign. He's now at eight goals, 13 points, 46 shots on net, 33 hits and a minus-3 rating over 24 appearances. Donato's versatility has seen him play all over the lineup during his Blackhawks tenure, though he's mostly been in a middle-six role this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Tallies opening goal•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Scores in win over Ottawa•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Four-game, five-goal streak•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Scores game-winner in OT•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Opens scoring on power play•