Donato (illness) will be back in the lineup Tuesday versus Edmonton, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Donato has supplied four goals, 10 points and 27 hits in 25 games this season. His return from a two-game absence will bump Reese Johnson to the press box as a healthy scratch.
