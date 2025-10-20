Donato scored the game-winning goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Ducks. He also added an assist.

Donato set up Frank Nazar's wrister in the third period to give the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead late in the game, and he'd come through at the 2:58 mark in overtime to seal Chicago's win. This was Donato's first multi-point game of the season, and it also extended his ongoing point streak to four contests -- a stretch where he has posted three goals, two assists, a plus-4 rating, nine shots on goal and two hits.