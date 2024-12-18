Donato scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.
Donato cracked the scoresheet in back-to-back games for the third time this season, and he's done so in three of Chicago's last four contests. However, it's hard to rely on the 28-year-old for consistent production. He has four points (one goal, three assists) in nine December appearances while failing to record a single point five times in that stretch.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Adds power-play helper•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Logs power-play assist•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Lights lamp twice in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Chips in with helper•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Notches power-play assist•