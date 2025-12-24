Donato scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flyers.

Donato provided all the offense the Blackhawks could muster in this game. The 29-year-old playmaker has logged points in back-to-back games for the first time since a four-game point streak back in late October, so he isn't producing enough to be a reliable fantasy asset despite his top-six role. Over 36 games, Donato has racked up only 15 points (nine goals, six assists) while posting a minus-6 rating.