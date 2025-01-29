Donato scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Donato has four goals and three helpers over his last nine outings. His tally gave the Blackhawks a 3-1 lead in the third period. Donato is up to 15 goals, 29 points, 107 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-5 rating over 48 appearances. He's one point shy of matching his production from last season and three away from setting a career high.