Donato scored a goal, took three shots on goal and added six hits in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Donato didn't score in the 3-1 loss to the Kings, but he got back to his scoring ways in this blowout victory. Donato has scored in all but one of the Senators' past six games, tallying six goals on 17 shots in that span -- good for an impressive, yet unsustainable, 35.3 shooting percentage.