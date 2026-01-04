Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Scores with lone shot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donato scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.
Donato snapped a four-game goalless run with a first-period tally, scoring with a tip-in just 1:13 into the game. The 29-year-old has recorded points in four of his last seven appearances, but his overall numbers have been a bit disappointing. Even though he has a top-six role in the lineup, Donato has 10 goals and 18 total points across 41 contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Supplies pair of assists in win•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Scores in loss to Philly•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Puts away goal•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Tallies opening goal•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Blackhawks' Ryan Donato: Scores in win over Ottawa•