Donato scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Donato snapped a four-game goalless run with a first-period tally, scoring with a tip-in just 1:13 into the game. The 29-year-old has recorded points in four of his last seven appearances, but his overall numbers have been a bit disappointing. Even though he has a top-six role in the lineup, Donato has 10 goals and 18 total points across 41 contests.