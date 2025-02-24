Donato logged a power-play assist and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Donato's four-game point streak ended Saturday, but he bounced back quickly. He has nine points over six outings in February, and he remains on the top line for now, though the Blackhawks' listless return from the 4 Nations Face-Off break could lead to lineup shuffling. Donato has moved around a lot during his career year, which has seen him produce 19 goals, 19 assists, nine power-play points, 127 shots on net, 92 hits and a minus-8 rating across 55 appearances. His production may take a hit if he's off the top line, though not to the extent it would have earlier in the campaign.