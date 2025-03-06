Donato scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Donato's point streak is up to six games (four goals, five assists) following his first-period tally Wednesday. The 28-year-old is up to 23 goals, 46 points, 136 shots on net, 94 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-9 rating over 60 appearances. Fantasy managers may still want to wait through at least Friday's trade deadline to see if Donato gets dealt or not -- it's unlikely he'll be able to replicate his current scoring pace if he's stuck in a smaller role on a contender. If he stays put, he'll look to extend his streak versus Utah on Friday.