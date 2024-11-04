Donato scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Donato provided an insurance tally in the third period, his fifth goal and seventh point in his last five games. That hot stretch earned him a chance to play alongside Connor Bedard on Sunday, though Donato still saw just 13:46 of ice time. The 28-year-old has seven goals, two helpers, 23 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-5 rating through 11 appearances this season. Donato can get hot over short stretches, but he'll probably be cycled off the Blackhawks' top line once his offense goes cold, so fantasy managers may want to consider him a streaming option only.