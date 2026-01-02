Donato logged two assists, including one on the power play, fired two shots on goal and added four hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

Donato has earned four points over his last six games. His power-play helper, on an Artyom Levshunov tally in the first period, was Donato's first contribution with the man advantage since Oct. 17 versus the Canucks. Overall, the 29-year-old forward is up to 17 points, 69 shots on net, 50 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-10 rating over 40 appearances. He's fallen far short of matching his 31-goal, 62-point pace from 2024-25, but he still does enough all around to have appeal in deep fantasy formats when his offense is clicking.