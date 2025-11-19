Donato scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Donato opened the scoring at 15:05 of the first period. After that, it was the Connor Bedard show, as the young superstar put up a hat trick to pace the offense. Donato's offense has suffered a bit this year with the 29-year-old being separated from Bedard and stuck in a bottom-six role. Overall, Donato has seven goals, five assists, 34 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating, but he's earned just four of his 12 points over eight contests in November.