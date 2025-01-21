Donato had a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.
Donato doesn't have a lot of opportunities to crack the scoresheet due to his role in the fourth line, but he's been very productive in recent weeks. He's recorded points in six of his previous 10 appearances, tallying three goals and four helpers in that span.
