Donato scored a goal on three shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Donato sparked the Blackhawks' comeback with a goal, then set up Tyler Johnson and Philipp Kurashev for tallies during the rally. This was Donato's first three-point effort of the season, and it's notable he did that from a bottom-six role rather than alongside Connor Bedard. Donato is up to 11 goals, 25 points, 139 shots on net, 89 hits and a minus-15 rating through 67 appearances, putting him right in line with his level of offense from the past two seasons.