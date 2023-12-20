Donato scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Donato scored the opening tally and helped out on a Lukas Reichel goal later in the first period. This effort snapped an eight-game point drought for Donato, who also missed two games with an illness in that span. The 27-year-old filled in on the top line for Philipp Kurashev (illness) in Tuesday's game. Donato has 12 points, 58 shots on net, 28 hits and a minus-2 rating through 29 appearances this season, occasionally providing bursts of offense when he plays in the top six.