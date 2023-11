Donato delivered a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Blues.

The 27-year-old center snapped a six-game point drought with his first multi-point performance of the season. Donato typically skates in a bottom-six role but has been seeing power-play time for Chicago, and he has collected four goals and nine points in 19 games -- a pace that would allow him to top the career-high 16 goals and 31 points he scored for the Kraken in 2021-22.