Donato tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Coyotes.

Donato picked up an assist on Connor Bedard's goal in the second period before extending Chicago's lead to 6-4 in the third, beating Connor Ingram with a wrister from the circle. It's Donato's second multi-point effort in his last five games, though the 27-year-old winger has just two goals and seven points in his last 31 contests. While Donato's usage on the power play could offer some value in deeper leagues, he shouldn't be counted on for consistent scoring production. He's up to eight goals and 20 points through 61 games this season.