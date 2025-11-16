Greene scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Greene ended a five-game point drought with the tally. The 22-year-old has been featuring as a top-line option at even strength while logging at least 15 minutes of ice time in nine straight contests. He has three points in that span and is up to four points, 11 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating through 18 outings overall. Greene is probably in a little over his head at this point, but the Blackhawks are embracing a youth movement and look interested in giving him a substantial role while other players are out of action.